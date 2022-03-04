SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $17.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.25 to $17.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.