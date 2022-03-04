SmileDirectClub, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

