Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.95 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
