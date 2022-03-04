Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.95 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

