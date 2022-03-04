Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.63.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $14.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.00. 196,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.54. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

