Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.25. 142,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.54.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.