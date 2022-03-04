Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.25. 142,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.54.
In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
