Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Posts Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%.

NYSE:SQM opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $74.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

