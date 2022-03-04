South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

