South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of South State by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of South State by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

