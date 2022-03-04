Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Head to Head Contrast

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Banc and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 15.90% 8.23% 0.90% Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.50 $480,000.00 $1.32 7.77 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.68 $2.90 million $1.03 14.17

Ottawa Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc (Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

