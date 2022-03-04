S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.47 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $13.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

