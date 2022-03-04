Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1,903.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

