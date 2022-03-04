Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.42.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

