SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,089. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

