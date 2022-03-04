SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period.

TOTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $48.67.

