SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.39

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 5900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.