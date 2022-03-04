SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 828.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $42.81. 73,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

