Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNMSF. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

SNMSF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

