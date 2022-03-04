SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $463,593.90 and approximately $591.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.88 or 1.00189041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00081819 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00230112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00144484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00277134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00029687 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

