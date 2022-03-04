Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Splunk updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 254,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,181. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

