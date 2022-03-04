Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

SPLK stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 131,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,181. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

