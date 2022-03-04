Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.62. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 19,761 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

