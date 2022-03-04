Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.64

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 2909707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

