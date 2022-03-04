SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.44. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

