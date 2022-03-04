Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

