Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BGNE opened at $185.19 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $183.66 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.
BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
