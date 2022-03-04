Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $741,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

