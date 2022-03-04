Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $759,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 277.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of FibroGen worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FGEN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About FibroGen (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
