Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

