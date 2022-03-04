Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

