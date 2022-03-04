Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,703 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

