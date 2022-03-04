SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.71).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 20.60 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.20 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.79. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.36).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,374.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.