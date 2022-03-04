Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 5.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,530,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,481,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.