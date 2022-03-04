Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.