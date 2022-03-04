State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,862 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,224,305. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $333.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.