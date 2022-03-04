State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $29,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.74. 6,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

