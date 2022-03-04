State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

