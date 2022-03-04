State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $46.40 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.24. 96,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

