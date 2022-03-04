Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.11

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 96180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stellantis by 181.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,243,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after buying an additional 350,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.