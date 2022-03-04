Stephens Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $167.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $123.33 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $251.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.