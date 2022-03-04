Stephens Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $167.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $123.33 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $251.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

