Steven J. Kemps Sells 1,591 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,113. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.31 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.59 and its 200 day moving average is $439.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

