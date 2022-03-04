Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$100.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.