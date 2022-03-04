Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$100.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

