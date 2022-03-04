Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $93.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

