Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

