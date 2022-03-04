Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Board of Directors

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

