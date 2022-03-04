Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 62,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,021% compared to the average daily volume of 1,999 call options.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
MFA stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
