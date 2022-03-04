StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

