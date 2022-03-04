StockNews.com Downgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

ACGL stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $49.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

