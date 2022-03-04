StockNews.com Downgrades Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Hold

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

