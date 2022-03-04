StockNews.com Downgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,580,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,164,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,055,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

