StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $614.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

